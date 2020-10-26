Five of the world’s best homes for sale with superb storage

By Elsa Court

For shoe storage

Owners of a large shoe collection will appreciate the backlit walk-in shoe storage at this contemporary Californian house south of Los Angeles. It can hold 365 pairs. The master suite of the five-bedroom home, on the market for $14m, also boasts an extensive walk-in closet with full-length mirrors and a built-in dressing table.

For an ordered kitchen

Located in the verdant Adelaide Hills in South Australia, this five-bedroom property has a large kitchen with a spacious pantry and scullery. The home, which sits within 6.47 acres of land, also has a wine cellar and a store room — handy for keeping produce from the organic vegetable garden. It is priced at $3.75m ($2.7m).

For getting ready in style

The former estate of Canadian senator Leo Kolber has ample space for both storing clothes and dressing. The master suite of the five-bedroom property, located in the affluent Montreal suburb of Westmount, comprises extensive walk-in closets as well as his and hers dressing areas with separate bathrooms. All could be yours for C$15m ($11.5m).

For readers’ delight

Bookworms will find plenty of space to house their collection in the library at this €16.8m country estate in Aerdenhout, the Netherlands. The room has floor-to-ceiling cupboard and shelving storage, while the property’s other custom-made stowage solutions include display cases for model trains. The main house, built in 1923, has five bedrooms, while a coach house boasts one bedroom and a hunting lodge a further three.

For clean living

The built-in storage at this €1m one-bedroom attic apartment in Prague, part of a renovated baroque palace, includes low-level units in the open-plan living room. The light, contemporary home has exposed beams and heating under its wooden floorboards.

Photographs: Knight Frank; Christie's International Real Estate; South Australia Sotheby's International Realty