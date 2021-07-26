The best swimming pool tech

By Adrian Justins

With summer in full swing in the northern hemisphere, many of us will be seeking to cool off by jumping into a swimming pool. The 24m outdoor pool of this contemporary five-bedroom villa in La Cala Golf Resort, east of Marbella, should get plenty of use by its next owners. While the pool does not need improvements, these high-tech additions could take the hassle out of its maintenance — or simply enhance the new residents’ time doing laps or entertaining guests. The property is on the market for €3.98m.

Twinscape Hydrofloors moveable floor, from £115,000 for a 4m x 8m pool

When space is at a premium, a swimming pool with a moveable floor such as the Hydrofloors system can be transformed into a hardscaped area for socialising. Constructed of stainless steel, the movable floor — custom designed and built into the base of a pool — can be raised to ground level in around six minutes, locking securely in place above the water and providing a cover that will take the weight of 100 people. The depth can be adjusted to suit different bathers, from full-depth to a shallow pool for toddlers. The cover can be finished in any material to complement the surroundings.

Sutro smart water monitor, $199 plus $29/month service charge

Designed to take the guesswork out of adding chemicals to your pool, Sutro is a floating monitor that measures and analyses the water’s temperature, alkalinity, chlorine, bromine and pH levels. Powered by a rechargeable battery, the monitor sends recommendations to an app via a small hub that sits on dry land. Replacement cartridges are provided on-demand with an active service plan (plans can be paused during non-swimming months).

Loftek submersible LED light, $42.99

Standalone waterproof LED lights are a quick and affordable way of introducing colourful lighting to a pool, and creating a lively atmosphere for an evening party. With magnets and suction cups, this submersible light (also main picture) lasts for 40 hours when powered by three AA batteries. The light has 13 individual LEDs and 16 colour options, selected using its remote control. One remote can control limitless lights so long as they are within range (5m underwater). The light can be set to change colours on a timer for two, four or six hours.

Soundfloat inflatable sun lounger, from $199

This floating sun lounger allows bathers to listen to music from built-in 20W speakers with dual 70mm subwoofers. Users can control playback of a Bluetooth-connected mobile device, and make and receive calls from a built-in speakerphone. The rechargeable battery can act as a power bank for mobile devices. Other features include a cup holder and a touch-sensitive waterproof pouch. There are three models: the Armchair (50in long), the Lounge (74in long) and the two-seater Double Lounge (also 74in).

Covrex automatic pool cover, from £17,500 for a new 4m x 8m pool (from £21,000 for retrofit)

As well as preventing heat loss overnight, a pool cover provides safety and prevents debris falling into the water. An automatic model such as the Covrex Classic, available from Mermaid Pools, offers the convenience of remote opening and closing. The cover is made from foam-filled slats that have greater heat retention than those filled with air. To stop the ingress of dirt and algae it is made from a single piece that can be rolled up, rather than multiple sections joined by hinges (the usual approach with slats). Hail-resistant and strong enough to bear the weight of a person up to 100kg, the cover is available in cream white, arctic blue, silex grey and steel grey finishes.

Property photography: Christie’s International Real Estate