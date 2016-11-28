A home for opera on the Upper West Side, Manhattan

Julliard is one of the world’s most prestigious music schools

Melissa Lawford & Elsa Court

Why: The Juilliard School

Founded in 1905 in a bid to stop the exodus of American musical talent to Europe, Julliard is one of the world’s most prestigious music schools. The world-famous Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti taught classes here, and in 2015 the school had an acceptance rate of just 7 per cent.

The Paul Milstein pool and terrace at the Lincoln Center

It collaborates frequently with its neighbour, the Metropolitan Opera House.

Read the FT’s review of the Metropolitan Opera’s current production of L’Amour de Loin here.

25 Columbus Circle

A mere 10-minute walk up Broadway from The Juilliard School in the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, this apartment comes with the many amenities of its Time Warner Center address, including a doorman service, pool, spa and shopping centre.

Perched on the 54th and 55th floor, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom duplex has panoramic views in three directions, taking in the Manhattan skyline to the north, Central Park and the Reservoir to the east and the Hudson River to the west.

Available through Christie’s, $18m

115 Central Park West

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom residence on the Upper West Side overlooks Central Park. Located in the twin-towered Majestic co-operative, this Art Deco apartment has a large living room, library, formal dining room and outdoor terrace.

This white-glove co-operative address includes a private planted garden, a fitness and bike room, a children’s playroom, as well as a penthouse solarium and terrace.

Available through Stribling, $8.85m

Photographs: Alamy