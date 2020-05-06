Traditional design ideas that give a contemporary bathroom a Moroccan feel

By Clara Baldock

The chic, contemporary Villa Meissa is situated in the heart of Palmeraie, a large palm oasis outside Marrakesh. Built using local materials, the property offers seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a spa and a landscaped garden.

Moroccan design reflects the country’s rich diversity, history and culture, bringing together the vibrancy of African, Arab and Mediterranean style. The bathrooms of Villa Meissa are minimal, modern spaces that can be complemented with a tapestry of textures in muted tones and natural materials, or with layers of bold colour and pattern.

Muted tones

Porta Romana mirror, £1,848 (1,325mm x 690mm)

The curves of the bead-edged Eva mirror can be found in much of Moroccan architecture and give a softness to the sharp corners of the bathroom. The frame is made using cast composite and is decorated by artists in a Surrey painting studio.

Beldi pot, £450

Originally used to store water, and similar items are still used for this purpose in Morocco’s Rif mountains, this one-off 67cm-high antique clay pot is an early 20th-century piece. It will stand elegantly in a spacious bathroom.

Maison Flâneur chair, £485

Maison Flâneur has partnered with El Fenn hotel in Marrakesh to make the latter’s curation of homewares accessible. Its rattan rocking chair, handmade by artisans using traditional weaving techniques, will provide stylish comfort for a bathroom.

BoutiqueMaroc ladder, £104.95 (150cm x 45cm)

Crafted in Berber villages on the outskirts of Marrakesh, this ladder is handmade from lemon wood using traditional tools. Adding rustic charm, it is ideal for hanging towels in the bathroom.

Catchpole & Rye bath, from £6,600 (1,700mm)

Made from copper and nickel, the handsome freestanding Copper Bateau bath is hand beaten and polished to create a warm sheen.

Plenty of pattern

Mahala rug, £310 (233 x 130cm)

This one-of-a-kind woven Kilim rug, dating from c1980s, brings traditional design to a modern space, introducing muted orange and red details to a tiled floor. It is made from naturally dyed wool yarns and embroidered throughout with intricate patterns.

Aït Manos table, €495

Sitting on gilded metal legs, the top of this ornate Zellitable is decorated with handmade zellige, a type of traditional mosaic telework. The gold and black design feels fresh and contemporary, while celebrating the old techniques used in Moroccan craft.

Berber Baskets basket, $74.82 (23cm high)

Handwoven in Morocco, this vibrant basket features an abstract design and can be used to store bathroom accessories. Berber baskets were traditionally used to store khobz, Moroccan flatbread, and are made from raffia straw wool, which is dyed using plants and minerals.

Aït Manos tiles, £2,034 per sq m (plus shipping)

Inject sophistication and character into the room with these Idris terracotta tiles, cut and glazed by hand in Morocco by sixth and seventh generation mosaic craftspeople. They are a traditional alternative to tadelakt, a waterproof Moroccan plaster finish popular in contemporary bathrooms.

Essence of Morocco sink, £158

For a splash of colour, this ornate sink is hand-painted in the city of Fez and can sit atop, or flush with, the counter.