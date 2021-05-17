Five of the world’s best homes for sale with fabulous flowers

By Elsa Court

For smelling the roses

Located in La Palmeraie, an upscale neighbourhood in Marrakesh, this five-bedroom villa was inspired by the Alhambra palace in Granada, Spain. Its 3,000 sq m rose garden — showcasing about 70 different varieties — will make an impression on visitors, who can stay in four pavilions, each with a guest room. The property also has vegetable gardens, a spa, a bar and its own disco. All could be yours for €11m.

For bright blooms

Mediterranean staples such as bougainvillea, oleander and lavender cotton feature prominently at this five-bedroom villa in Benissa (main picture, above), around an hour’s drive north of Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca. The natural stone walls of the property provide a blank canvas for the floral sparks of colour to pop against the backdrop of olive and palm trees. The asking price is €1.5m.

For water lilies

Longer, warmer days will beckon residents of the northern hemisphere outdoors. The new owners of this rural estate in central Lithuania can enjoy the serenity of the property’s 8.5 acre gardens, which include a pond where water lilies flower in the summer. The five-bedroom house, which has a wooden terrace over the private pond, is on the market for €440,000.

For pastel petals

The gardens of this late 19th-century mansion in Vicente Lopez, a suburb of Buenos Aires, were designed by the French-born landscape architect and botanist Carlos Thays. Among the plants are magnolia, lapacho trees and agapanthus, the latter of which produce blue blossoms from late spring and throughout summer. The five-bedroom property, which comes with a separate two-bedroom residence, is priced at $4.8m.

For wisteria

Spring heralds the return of elegant purple garlands of wisteria. The 74-acre grounds of this 32-bedroom estate in Silicon Valley include the plant as well as others native to the state such as orange coloured California poppies and coastal redwood trees. In addition to the main nine-bedroom house, there are six more properties for guests and staff. Other features of the $135m estate include three swimming pools, orchards, and a tennis court.

Photography: Fine & Country Costa Blanca North; Baltic Sotheby’s International Realty; Christie’s International Real Estate