A home for literature in Mexico

A Beatnik road trip leads to the last home of a Russian revolutionary

by Elsa Court

Mexico City’s literary history straddles reality and fiction. The most densely populated city in Latin America has attracted international writers, many weaving real stories between the lines of their novels.

Plaza Luis Cabrera, La Roma

In Jack Kerouac’s On the Road, Mexico City is a road trip's final stop: illness and deserted travelling companions mean narrator Sal Paradise must head home. Kerouac visited William S Burroughs, an icon of the Beat Generation, in the city’s La Roma neighbourhood in the early 1950s, where he allegedly wrote the poem ‘Mexico City Blues’. In La Roma, stroll down Plaza Luis Cabrera, where the two writers went on some of their famous intoxicated romps.

Plaza Luis Cabrera





Café La Habana

More recently, Roberto Bolaño, the Chilean novelist, celebrated the avant-garde literary scene of Mexico City in his 1998 book The Savage Detectives. It focuses on a group of South American poets, the “visceral realists”, based on his own avant-garde literary circle. Bolaño pilgrims can visit Café La Habana, on Calle Morelos, which inspired the buzzing Café Quito of the novel.

Café La Habana





Casa Refugio Citlaltépetl

As Bolaño’s novel shows, Mexico City has a long history as a sanctuary for exiled writers and intellectuals. Those curious about the city’s famous émigrés can visit the house of Leon Trotsky, the Russian revolutionary assassinated here on Stalin’s orders in 1940, in Coyoacán.

Leon Trotsky’s study

The museum is a bus ride from Casa Refugio Citlaltepetl, which shelters writers persecuted in their home countries, and hosts poetry readings and workshops.

Leon Trotsky’s study





