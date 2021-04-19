Five of the world’s best homes for sale with outdoor sculptures

By Kate Youde

For art imitating life

The current owner of this contemporary home in Blue Diamond, Nevada, had a metaquartzite boulder from nearby Goodsprings cut and polished to create a bespoke sculpture, which sits underneath her three-bedroom property. The house is set in half an acre and has uninterrupted views of the sandstone peaks of Red Rock Canyon conservation area. The price, including the sculpture, is $5.35m.

For curating a collection

The buyers of this house in Mexico City’s upmarket Jardines del Pedregal suburb can choose whether to also treat themselves to the sculptures that decorate its garden. Available separately from the property purchase, the art includes pieces by the Mexico-based Dutch sculptor Jan Hendrix. A 3.1m bronze work by the Venezuelan artist Alberto Cavalieri, which sits beside the swimming pool, is priced at $110,000. The house is on the market for $6.49m.

For animal and human interpretations

This 13-acre rural estate on the edge of the Western Cape town of Franschhoek has two bronze pieces by the internationally renowned South African sculptor Dylan Lewis, best known for his interpretations of animals. One is a cheetah, the other a human form entitled Male Trans-Figure VII (main picture, above). Both are from editions of eight and, while not included in the R91.9m ($6.23m) price, they are negotiable as part of the sale. Aside from walking in the grounds to admire this art, the new occupants of the property’s eight-bedroom main house and two-bedroom cottage could keep fit on its tennis court or in the 20-metre heated lap pool.

For modern classics

Contemporary interpretations of classical sculptures are a feature of this striking $12m property in Costa Rica’s Heredia province. They include a reconstituted marble version of the Townley Discobolus statue of a man throwing a discus, which is in the British Museum and is itself a Roman copy of a bronze figure by the ancient Greek sculptor Myron. Interior design features of the five-bedroom house, set within 6.3 acres, include Tiffany and Murano glass lamps.

For an artistic setting

The 2,000 sq metre garden of the former home of the Italian postwar abstractionist artist Diana Baylon features three of her sculptures made between 1970 and 1980. Baylon was a friend of Lucio Fontana, the founder of Spatialism, and her works here are included in the sale. The €1.1m Tuscan property has five bedrooms in the main house — one of which is currently used as a studio — and the potential for two more in an annexe.

Photography: Christie’s International Real Estate; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; Mexico Sotheby's International Realty; Costa Rica Sotheby's International Realty; © Fani Kurti for Italy Sotheby's International Realty