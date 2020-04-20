Five of the world’s best homes for sale for cooks

By Elsa Court

For pizza lovers

This award-winning home designed by Sydney-based architects Koichi Takada, in Newport, New South Wales, is ideal for alfresco dining thanks to its outdoor lounge and adjoining kitchen, complete with pizza oven. The five-bedroom property will appeal to families seeking to make the most of an oceanfront setting: the house has access to a private beach and views of Scotland Island. The guide price is A$19.5-A$21m ($11.7m-$12.7m).

For indoor and outdoor feasts

Enjoying 180-degree views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, this five-bedroom property in the Mount Olympus gated community in Hollywood Hills has a large kitchen island with a double sink and Gaggenau modular cooktop. Doors from the interior kitchen lead directly to an outdoor kitchen with barbecue. The house, which also has staff quarters and a 10-car garage, is on the market for $9.5m.

For worktop space

Located near some excellent schools and within commuting distance of London, this six-bedroom converted chapel has a spacious bespoke kitchen along with a secondary kitchen off the family/games room. There is a breakfast area in the main kitchen and access through glazed doors to a timber terrace. The house, set within the grounds of the Goldings Estate in Hertford, is on the market for £3.9m.

For brilliant BBQs

Hacienda Santa Fe, in the Miami suburb of Homestead, boasts a custom covered barbecue and large outdoor area that can accommodate 1,500 guests. The outdoor bar and kitchen also has a wood-burning pizza oven, char broiler, griddle, deep fryer, ice maker, gas burner and dual sink. Other features of this eight-bedroom property include a jacuzzi and more than 10,000 sq ft of courtyards and terrace. It is available for $9.55m.

For fish aficionados

This Caribbean home, located in Princess Alexandra National Park on the Turks and Caicos Islands, is an ideal place to prepare freshly caught lionfish, a local delicacy. The six-bedroom villa has an outdoor terrace with a grill and access to the sea via a 100-ft stretch of beach, as well as a pool and swim-up bar. All could be yours for $7.5m.