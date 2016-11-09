A view from . . . Midtown Manhattan, New York City

An insider’s guide to the city by Colin Bailey, director of The Morgan Library

Colin Bailey is the director of The Morgan Library & Museum. Before joining The Morgan in April 2015, Bailey was the director of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, and had previously held a variety of positions at New York’s Frick Collection. He gives us his view of Manhattan:

My favourite view in New York is the interior of The Morgan’s spectacular three-tiered library in our McKim building in Manhattan. In the photograph I am standing next to one of three Gutenberg Bibles in the museum’s collection. I always encourage visitors to look not only at the extraordinary works displayed in the cases and on the walls, but also at the interiors. The inlaid walnut bookshelves and magnificent ceiling, painted by H Siddons Mowbray, inspire me every time I enter the room.

Where to live: right in the middle of Manhattan

The energy in New York City is unlike anywhere else, and in this town, time and convenience are everything. I have called Manhattan my home since 2000 and now live in the East 50s, which is perfectly in the centre. I can walk down to The Morgan quickly and I can also get on to the subway easily and head out to Brooklyn for a visit to the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Where to meet up with friends: Bemelmans Bar

There is no shortage of great meeting spots, but Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel is particularly warm and inviting. The old-fashioned atmosphere and the history of the space are very appealing to me. I always order a whiskey sour, and can pass the hours catching up in good company.

Where to visit on your own: museums

New York is considered a culture capital of the world for good reason. Of course, I encourage you to visit The Morgan Library. The collections includes superb works by Gutenberg, Michelangelo, Mozart, Jane Austen, Mark Twain, Pablo Picasso, Irving Penn and Georgia O’Keeffe. I also highly recommend that you stop at the Met Breuer, the Frick Collection, the Jewish Museum and the Neue Galerie.

Where to go to work out: Equinox on East 54th Street

I’m a denizen of Equinox. I really enjoy working with my trainer at East 54th Street and I occasionally drop into the luxurious branch right in the heart of Rockefeller Center.

Where to go for a quick lunch: Via Quadronno

Though tucked away on the Upper East Side, Via Quadronno reminds me of the famous Caffè Greco in Rome.

Where to go for dinner: The Breslin

I truly enjoy The Breslin. In a way, it is reminiscent of meals I would have back in England, but not entirely the same. I often order the herbed Caesar salad and the chargrilled lamb burger with feta.

Where to shop: Etro

I enjoy the elegance of their ties and the flamboyance of an intricate pocket square.

Where to go with your pet: Reme’s Oggi Pets

My 14-year-old miniature dachshund, Bob, emerges looking five years younger with a crew cut. Reme’s grooming is impeccable, and my dog always leaves a happy pup thanks to the attentive staff.

What to watch: productions at the Red Bull Theater and the Signature Theater

Red Bull Theater and Signature Theater are top picks for me. I especially enjoy revival productions, and the Red Bull specialises in plays by Shakespeare and his contemporaries. At the Signature Theater on West 42nd Street you discover the work of new playwrights.

Where to escape the city: Sag Harbor

I really take solace in long, summer weekends in the Hamptons. When I am there, I like to visit the American Hotel. It’s a relaxing getaway because it is entirely authentic, and a great place to have lunch.

Photograph: Blaine Davis