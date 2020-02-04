Homes for sale at the world’s most exclusive addresses

By Kate Youde

Buyers looking for a property with kerb appeal — a home that dazzles on sight — will probably find it on one of the world’s leading “ultra-prime” streets.

Knight Frank analysts reviewed sales data for the world’s most exclusive addresses to decide on a top 10 — those which saw the most transactions in excess of $25m between 2015 and June 2019.

New York’s 57th Street in Manhattan topped the list with 41 sales averaging $38.5m. The US city had four streets in the top 10, while addresses in Hong Kong claimed three spots. London’s Grosvenor Square, Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and South Ocean Boulevard in Florida’s Palm Beach completed the list.

What is on offer in these ultra prime spots today?

Fifth Avenue, New York

The landmark location is seventh on Knight Frank’s list, and fourth in the Big Apple, behind 57th Street, Central Park South and Park Avenue. A five-bedroom penthouse in a building designed by renowned architect Rosario Candela in 1927, overlooking Central Park, is on the market for $39.75m.

Park Avenue, New York

As the name suggests, Park Avenue offers proximity to Manhattan’s green expanse. A $32.5m three-bedroom penthouse on the exclusive street — fourth on the list — boasts a wraparound terrace from which to enjoy the views of the city skyline.

S Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach

An ultra prime address does not always mean an ultra prime price tag — though deep pockets are still required. A two-bedroom beachfront condominium with sea views, situated close to the upmarket Worth Avenue shops and restaurants in Florida’s Palm Beach, could be yours for $4.25m. South Ocean Boulevard is 10th on Knight Frank’s list.

Conduit Road, Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Mount Nicholson Road recorded the second highest number of ultra-prime sales over the four-year period studied, while the city’s Conduit Road is placed ninth. In the latter, a four-bedroom apartment with a balcony offering views of Victoria Harbour is on the market for HK$188m.

Grosvenor Square, London

Buyers looking for an exclusive address in the UK capital might consider Twenty Grosvenor Square, Mayfair. The development has 37 three to five-bedroom apartments with amenities and services provided by hotel group Four Seasons. Three-bedroom homes are sold out, but prices for a four-bed apartment start at £17.5m. Grosvenor Square ranks fifth in the world for ultra prime sales.

Photographs: Andrew Frasz for Sotheby’s International Realty; Simon Upton