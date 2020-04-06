How to furnish a warehouse apartment

Bohemian and industrial heritage options to help create a vintage inner city look

By Clara Baldock

This top-floor loft apartment for sale in New York City’s SoHo offers views of downtown Manhattan through its large casement windows. Along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the property has a large, open plan living space and a library.

How to style the interior? Try giving a nod to the past, drawing on the apartment’s industrial heritage by introducing metal, leather and stone materials. Or opt for a Bohemian style inspired by the artists who occupied the loft spaces of the 1960s, using an eclectic mix of patterns, textures and cultural influences.

Industrial heritage

Design & That chair, £1,199

Design & That’s Afteroom lounge chair combines raw materials with clean, simple lines to create a piece with industrial chic. The aniline leather upholstery adds warmth to the curved, powder-coated metal frame and will age with time to provide vintage appeal.

Zava Luce floor lamp, £4,090

This oversized, arched floor lamp by designer Franco Zavarise for Zava Luce is a standout piece, ideal for a large, open space. Handmade in Italy, the masculine and modern iron structure is softened by a gold leaf finish inside the 80cm dome. It is stocked by Artemest.

Devonshire Design display unit, £1,215

Asymmetric and exposed, the black metal framework of the Pippard display unit by Devonshire Design is a playful take on utilitarian design. Stocked by Lux Deco, its glass shelves can be used to display an array of objects to offset white walls.

Nomon clock, from £570

Though stylishly simple, Nomon’s 92cm-high Mini Bilbao wall clock, available from FCI, has presence. A delicate ring of black fibreglass frames the brass-accented walnut hands, balancing industrial charm with modern sleekness.

Salvatori coffee table, €3,200

With its neutral tone and natural materials in keeping with the pared back loft-space style, Salvatori’s minimalist W coffee table is crafted in Italy from Gris du Marais marble. Neatly sitting on slender metal legs, the intricate, dappled surface of the stone will be beautifully revealed in a light and sunny room.

Bohemian style

BFGF blanket, $200

Los Angeles-based artist Liliana Martinez brings a free-spirited, tropical cool to her fringed blanket that doubles as wall art. The design for the cotton throw is sent to a North Carolina mill where it is woven on mechanised looms to create a visual treat.

LRNCE vase, €90-€105

Inspired by her surroundings, Marrakesh-based LRNCE founder Laurence Leenaert hand paints her joyful, abstract vases with vivid colours and fluid lines. Each one is moulded from clay by local artisans, producing pieces that are never quite the same.

Kam ce Kam screen, £3,500

Marrying form and function, Kam ce Kam’s natural ash finish divaar screen gently breaks up open spaces while its cane details celebrate Indian craft with a contemporary twist.

The Basket Room basket, £65

This earthy hued, hand woven basket will serve as a lovely planter for a relaxed, botanical boho feel. The Basket Room works with women’s weaving co-operatives in Kenya, which make these baskets using sisal grass and natural dyes.

Lorenza Bozzoli pouf, €1,500

Finish the room with some fringed flair from this vibrant, rich gold and mustard toned pouf by Milanese designer Lorenza Bozzoli. The round silhouette is made from beech wood and features velvet upholstery with a geometric pattern formed by layers of hand-stitched threads.

Main photograph: Douglas Elliman Photography