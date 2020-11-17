How to furnish a fireside

From rugs and sofas to pictures and pokers, accessories and furniture that will make the most of a cosy fireplace

By Elsa Court

Colder days are here in the northern hemisphere and the shift in season calls for the warmth and comfort of a fire. The modern fireplaces in the living room (pictured, above) and garden-entrance sitting room (below) of this four-bedroom cottage in East Hampton Village, in the east of New York’s Long Island, will draw residents in after invigorating seaside walks on nearby Egypt Beach. The 1930s property is on the market for $2.45m.

Here we suggest the best furnishings to create your own welcoming fireside for the winter months.

Eldvarm fire tools, from €470

This set of fireside accessories, made from powder-coated steel, includes tongs, a brush, a shovel and a fire-starting blow poker — a dual-use tool that can be used to poke logs or blow air onto kindling. Made by Swedish designer Emma Olbers, it is available in eight colours including walnut brown, green and white.

Berkeley Designs oil painting, £324

Hung above the mantelpiece, the black frame and striking design of this abstract oil painting will ensure the fireplace is the focal point of a room. The 100cm x 100cm canvas, created by London-based furniture designers Berkeley Designs, is sold by online retailer LuxDeco.

Amara leather log holder, £90

A smouldering fire can be swiftly revived using wood that is close to hand, stored in this log holder. The tan leather gives the powder coated iron structure a supple and elegant finish.

Jonathan Adler armchair, £1,950

The softness of the Beaumont lounge chair, from British designer Jonathan Adler, invites cosying up by the fire. The ivory tone of the bouclé fabric, along with the polished brass frame, will bring a touch of glamour to a contemporary fireplace.

The Rug Company rug, from £1,451

The design of this Berber rug, inspired by the crafts of Morocco’s Berber people, will introduce earthy tones to the hearthside. Hand woven from soft mohair and wool, it comes in nine sizes. At 1.83m x 1.22m, the smallest will sit nicely between furniture and fireplace.

Property photograph: Sotheby’s International Realty — Bridgehampton Brokerage