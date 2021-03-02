How to style a home-schooling area

By Madeleine Pollard

Lockdowns have prompted many parents to consider improving their homeschool space. Whether or not pupils are returning to school where you are, why not take inspiration from the children’s study area in this eight-bedroom house in Southampton Village, New York, which is on the market for $18.5m, and create a productive home-learning environment of your own? Here are five of the best interior buys with which to get started.

Friska desk, £782.00

A durable desk is a home-schooling staple. The Stockholm-Micro desk is a compact version of the Swedish company’s best-selling standing desk. The smaller top is perfect for young workers and the electric height adjustment mechanism enables the desk to grow alongside your child, making it a long-term investment. It moves smoothly — and quietly — between sitting and standing, so children also have the option of both working positions.

Moll children’s swivel chair, from €395

A bestseller in Germany, the Maximo ergonomic desk chair is designed to give perfect posture during study time. The height and depth of the seat, and the height of the backrest, can all be adjusted separately so the chair can adapt to any growth spurts and will see your child through from primary school to their teenage years. The fabric cover comes in 15 different colours, from simple greens and blues to a “galaxy” print. There are also two secret compartments under the seat for added entertainment value.

Galula desk lamp, €123

For a bright and tidy desktop, opt for this playful, portable Glint #1 desk lamp from Portuguese brand Galula, which is available at Bombinate. The cork bulb holder comes with magnets that allow it to be moved around the steel base, which can also double up as a mini bookshelf. This creative, contemporary design is available in different colour combinations. It is suitable for teenagers rather than younger children because of the exposed bulb.

La Redoute American-style metal locker, £275

Add a bit of retro high-school style to your study area with this Hiba metal storage unit from La Redoute. Tall and slim, this one-door unit saves on space and comes with three removable, height-adjustable shelves that are ideal for storing workbooks, laptops and other learning essentials. Choose the baby blue shade (main picture, above) to brighten up a room.

Rucomfy bean bag, £54.99

Relax into reading time on this plush, versatile Squarbie bean bag, sold by John Lewis. Whether lounged on like a cushion or squashed into a sitting shape, it is ideal for snuggling down and getting lost in a good book. Colourful and fun, it will make at-home learning that much more enjoyable.

Photography: Knight Frank; Moll Funktionsmöbel