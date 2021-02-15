Five of the world’s best homes for sale for readers and authors

By Elsa Court

For poetic views

A book-filled home is many an avid reader’s dream, but a house “wrapped” in literature is a rare find. The words of a specially commissioned poem by former New Zealand poet laureate Jenny Bornholdt are sandblasted on to the 120 glass panels that form part of the upper facade of this contemporary house in the Wairarapa region of the country’s North Island. The five-bedroom property, along with a two-bedroom house for guests or staff, is on the market for NZ$10.5m ($7.53m).

For a library

Featuring 16th-century mahogany and ebony panelling, the library (main picture, above) of this seven-bedroom estate in Leinster, Ireland, will suit the storage needs of the most devoted readers and book collectors. The late 19th-century country home, which comes with a one-bedroom guest cottage and a studio apartment, is an hour and 40 minutes’ drive from Dublin International Airport. It could be yours for €2.65m.

For a writer’s retreat

The French actress Polaire built this seafront villa in Saint-Raphael, southern France, in 1903 and spent time in the house with the French writer, Colette. Sitting in half an acre of landscaped gardens and with direct beach access, the six-bedroom property is named Villa Claudine after the heroine of Colette’s eponymous novel series. Perfect for those looking for a hideaway in which to put pen to paper, it is priced at €4.7m.

For literary inspiration

The hot springs of Yugawara, in south-central Japan, feature in literature dating back to the Manyoshu, Japan’s oldest anthology of poetry, compiled around 759AD. The new owners of this four-bedroom home, which has an indoor/outdoor onsen, can be inspired by its leafy surroundings and the nearby Chitose River. The property is available for ¥598m ($5.7m).

For a cosy reading nook

Curl up with a novel in the ground-floor reading nook in the four-bedroom main house of this estate in British Columbia, Canada, from where you can enjoy views of the Bulkley River. Surrounded by mature forests, the C$5m ($3.83m) gated mountain property also includes three guest cabins (two with one bedroom each and one with two bedrooms) and a helipad.

Photographs: Knight Frank; Savills; Sotheby's International Realty; Christie's International Real Estate