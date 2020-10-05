Five of the world’s best homes for sale with fabulous fireplaces

By Madeleine Pollard

For floating flames

This five-bedroom home in the Japanese ski resort of Niseko has a suspended fireplace in its living room, which blends cosiness with futuristic design. Aptly named Glasshouse, the property features glass walls on all sides of its upper level, which afford views of the tranquil surrounding woodland as well as snow-covered (in winter) Mount Yotei beyond. Designed by architect Hikohito Konishi, the secluded retreat is on the market for ¥700m ($6.8m).

For fairytale charm

Framed by arches and candelabra, the dual fireplace in this six-bedroom retreat in the Rocky Mountains is straight from a story book, featuring elaborate stone carvings of stags and forest foliage, as well as a herringbone patterned interior. The flames of the gas fire heat both the dining and living rooms of the castle-styled lodge. The $39.9m Aspen property, which comes with two log cabins, is set among 11 acres of spruce forest and aspen groves.

For an Alpine glow

After a hard day on the slopes, relax around the 360-degree cast iron log-burner in the heart of this five-bedroom chalet in the French ski resort of Courchevel. Absorb the warmth while admiring the stunning views of the Alps through the floor-to-ceiling windows (see main picture). The chalet, priced at €3.88m, has an open-plan layout and its own ski room.

For outdoor entertaining

This stylish five-bedroom property above Lake Hayes near Queenstown, New Zealand, is built for socialising. Its new owners can relax on sunken decked seating by the firepit, while watching night fall over the Wakatipu Basin. The NZ$14m ($9.37m) rural sanctuary also boasts a home cinema, an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and its own waterfall.

For a spark of history

Dating to the 1730s, this Palladian mansion on the outskirts of Dublin boasts a rich collection of period fireplaces — seven to be exact. The ornate marble fireplace that takes pride of place in the lavish drawing room is said to have been salvaged from a castle in Scotland’s Loch Lomond. Nestled among 80 acres of landscaped gardens, forest and parkland, the Grade I-listed mansion, which has eight bedrooms, could be yours for €10m.

Photographs: Knight Frank; Japan Sotheby’s International Realty; Mountain Home Photo for Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty; New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty; Matteo Tuniz at MediaPro for Christie's International Real Estate