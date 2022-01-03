Five of the world’s best homes for sale in winter sun destinations

By Kate Youde

For sea views

Situated on Phuket’s west coast, all six bedrooms in this modern villa face the Andaman Sea, which is at its calmest during Thailand’s cool season between November and February. Cool does not mean cold, however, with the island experiencing an average maximum daily temperature of 32C in January and nine hours of sunshine a day. Priced at Bt148m ($4.43m), the property has a master suite with a sea-view Jacuzzi and an outdoor bath.

For city living

January is Cape Town’s hottest, driest and sunniest month. The buyers of this four-bedroom house in the affluent southern suburb of Constantia, a 25-minute drive from the city centre, can use its pizza oven or braai to cook outside, and dine on the poolside patio or mountain-view roof deck. The property, which includes a two-bedroom self-contained flat, is available for R35m ($2.19m).

For quiet days in the garden

Despite January being the coldest month in Marrakesh, the Moroccan city still achieves an average of seven hours of sunshine a day and an average daily maximum temperature of 19C. Perfect weather for pottering among the palms in the 7.4-acre garden of this four-bedroom villa. The property, which comes with a further four bedrooms spread across two pavilions in the grounds, has a price of €3.4m.

For lazing by the pool

While many in the northern hemisphere endure chilly temperatures in January, residents of Barbados enjoy an average daily high of 29C. The new owners of this three-bedroom house (also main image, above) can soak up the Caribbean island’s year-round sunshine by its infinity-edge swimming pool. The $8m property has a pool house with a fourth bedroom.

For a life on land and water

Cyprus enjoys some of the warmest weather in Europe, with the average daily high not dipping below 17C in January. Overlooking Limassol Marina on the Mediterranean island’s south coast, this four-bedroom villa comes with a private yacht berth so its residents can sail off in search of even sunnier climes at will. The property is on the market for €6.3m.

Photography: BarbadosSotheby's International Realty; Christie's International Real Estate; Knight Frank; Savills