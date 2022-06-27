Five of the best homes for sale with stables

By George Upton

For a historic estate

Masserie are traditional fortified farmhouses found in Puglia, southern Italy. Dating from the 17th century, this 55-bed masseria had been used as the farm and summer residence of a local aristocratic family before it was converted into a hotel. The property includes stables, barns and racing fields established by a riding club that was once based here. Priced at €2.7mn, the estate also has a church and a separate guest house.

For a grand château

This 37-bedroom château is set within 57 hectares of private parkland, 30 minutes by car from the town of Angoulême, southwestern France. Built in 1840, the property (also main picture, above) consists of a principal residence — which includes a professional kitchen, living areas and 12 bedrooms — and two outbuildings, arranged around a riding arena. One of these outbuildings houses further accommodation while the second has been converted into a large stable with 22 boxes and a tack room. In the main building, original features such as the staircase, wooden panelling and cornices have been preserved and there is a large lake in the grounds. The property is on the market for €1.9mn.

For an idyllic setting

The original 1920s buildings of this picturesque set of stables in Michigan have been the focus of careful stewardship over the past century. Built on a 19th-century farm, these well-preserved wooden buildings include a horse stable and cow pen, dairy barn and silo. The one-bedroom property is located a 30-minute drive from Detroit and is being offered for $5.95mn.

For a peaceful getaway

This six-bedroom horse estate, a 40-minute drive from the Swedish city of Kalmar, is located in the tranquil setting of a beech forest on the shores of Lake Törn. The house, which was built in 1850, has been recently renovated, with solar panels and two charging stations for electric cars added. The stables, with three horse boxes and a saddle room, are another recent addition. On the market for SKr9.9mn ($980,000), the property includes several grazing areas and paddocks as well as a separate guest house and easy access to the riding paths in the area.

For panoramic views

Set into a Tuscan hillside outside Florence, this 10-bedroom villa has expansive views of the Arno valley and gently rolling landscape. The main building was built around a 9th-century watchtower in 1561 and in 1802 a frescoed chapel, internal courtyard, barns and stables were added. Home over the centuries to important families from Florence, the house has a well-kept garden that was established in the early 1900s. There is also a farm with 1,000 olive trees and 1.3 hectares of vineyards. The villa, which was restored using traditional techniques in 1980, is on the market for €3.2mn.

