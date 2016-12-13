A home for surfing in Praia do Norte, Portugal

by Melissa Lawford and Elsa Court

Why: The largest wave ever surfed

The biggest underwater ravine in Europe runs 125 miles from the middle of the Atlantic to a point half a mile off the Portuguese coast.

Ocean currents are channelled through the Nazaré Canyon, which is three miles deep in places, before surging on to the Praia do Norte coast. Garrett McNamara set the official world record in 2011, surfing a wave that was 78ft (almost 24m) high. Not for the faint-hearted.

Nazaré, Leiria

A building of public interest since May 2003, this 12th-century farmhouse, 5km from Nazaré, is part of the old monastery of Alcobaça and once held the first agricultural school of Portugal.

The 15-bedroom property includes a vegetable garden, barn, stables and a large cellar, and is located close the beaches of western Portugal.

Available through Sotheby’s International Realty, €3.95m

Caldas Da Rainha

Designed by Bruno Erpicum, the acclaimed architect, this modern, eco-friendly two-floor villa is a 30-min drive from Praia do Norte. The upper glass structure has a terrace overlooking the surrounding pine forest and offers an open view of the ocean.

This property is equipped with solar panels, thermal insulation and integrated floor heating, and each of the five bedrooms has direct access to the garden.

Available through Christie’s International Real Estate, €1.95m

