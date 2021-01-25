Five of the world’s best homes for sale for privacy

By Adrian Justins

For a turret hideaway

Located on Prague’s sought-after Pařížská Street is this modernised, four-bedroom duplex apartment, priced CZK93m ($4.23m). Nooks and crannies where privacy seekers can squirrel themselves away include a dressing room in a turret with characterful arched windows and exposed wooden beams. There is also a study and, for when warmer weather arrives, a rooftop terrace that offers further sanctuary, with greenery and fine city views.

For a garden retreat

Spread over five storeys, this renovated 18th-century, four-bedroom London townhouse in Chelsea offers the possibility of solitude in its top floor bedrooms or in the basement study and sitting room. A 19m2 garden room would also make an ideal home office, with the bedroom above handy for mid-afternoon power naps. All could be yours for £7.2m.

For a library

This five-bedroom family home in the mountainous surrounds of Hout Bay, South Africa, has a cosy library lined with bookshelves off the living room. Adjoining the master bedroom on the first floor is a pyjama lounge or study (main picture, above) with direct access to a sea-view balcony. There is also a roof terrace and a separate one-bedroom cottage with its own garden patio space. The house is on the market for R10.8m ($650,000).

For a studio

Artistic types in search of a disturbance-free environment in which to work should look no further than this finca in a beautiful valley within a 10-minute drive from Pollença, on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The stone four-bedroom property has a separate guest house with a spacious living area that was used by its former artist owner as a studio. The house, priced €2.4m, also boasts a barbecue house and a mature, manicured garden offering opportunities for outdoor sequestration.

For a self-contained escape

While the ground floor of this grand six-bedroom house in Washington DC is the epitome of open-plan design, the basement (pictured), complete with a bathroom and kitchenette, offers privacy. Alternatively, the top floor of the house features a study with views of Washington National Cathedral and a breakout area with plenty of room for lounging. Built in 1926 but completely modernised, the house could be yours for $2.9m.

Photographs: Christie's International Real Estate; Savills; Leonardo Dangelo for Savillls