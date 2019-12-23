Five of the best homes for New Year celebrations

From the perfect pad for enjoying Rio de Janeiro’s fireworks to a secluded escape in the Bahamas

By Elsa Court

For fireworks

Start the new year with a bang from an ocean-facing apartment close to Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach, site of the city’s world-famous annual pyrotechnic show. The 7,534 sq ft property has five bedrooms, a private elevator and staff quarters. $8.6m

For a house party

If you prefer celebrating New Year with a big night in, this detached period home in Oakleigh Park, north London, offers plenty of entertaining space, with a 40ft formal reception and dining room, a separate sitting room, a spacious entrance hall and seven bedrooms for guests. Offers over £2.5m

For a New Year’s Day dip

Those seeking a more peaceful start to the new year can enjoy their own private island — Cave Cay — in the Bahamas, complete with a marina and 2,800ft airstrip. The main house enjoys a 360-degree view of the island’s unspoilt beaches, which offer ample choice for a relaxing first swim of the year. $60m

For a health kick

Get off to a good start with your new-year resolutions to keep fit by hitting the slopes at the glamorous ski resort of Chamonix, a five-minute drive from this four-bedroom hillside chalet outside Les Houches in the French Alps. The house offers mountain views from a spacious balcony, a home cinema and an open fireplace in the living room for après-ski gatherings. €1,245,000

For live music

Celebrate the new year with classical music: this four-bedroom listed baroque townhouse in the centre of Vienna is a 20-minute walk from the Musikverein concert hall, which hosts the Wiener Philharmoniker New Year’s Concert on January 1 every year. Located in one of Vienna’s oldest streets, the 6,997 sq ft house has a roof terrace, basement fitness area and a courtyard. Price on application

Main photograph: Dreamstime