Five of the world’s best homes for sale from the movies

Prime property that has been featured on film including a converted London school and a glass and steel Vancouver house

By Kate Youde

For blockbuster views

This five-bedroom apartment in Rome appeared in both the 1991 Bruce Willis film Hudson Hawk and Peter Greenaway’s 1987 drama The Belly of an Architect, which was nominated for a Palme d’Or. It overlooks the Ancient Roman landmarks of the Coliseum and the Arch of Titus, and could be yours for €2.95m.

For thrilling architecture

Featured in the 2019 Liam Neeson action thriller Cold Pursuit, this distinctive glass and steel home (also main picture) in West Vancouver was designed by the late Canadian architect Arthur Erickson. Set on a 1.18-acre plot with a creek, the late-eighties property has four bedrooms and an outdoor swimming pool. It is on the market for C$10m ($7.5m).

For original features

The 1994 comedy Widows’ Peak, featuring Mia Farrow and Joan Plowright, was set in Ireland and used the neo-Gothic Stonehurst, 15km south of central Dublin, as a location. The six-bedroom granite house, priced €2.35m, has stained-glass windows, a Rapunzel-style suspended bay window, parquet flooring and marble fireplaces.

For a dramatic backdrop

The setting of the 1998 drama Stepmom, starring Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon, this six-bedroom house in Upper Nyack, New York State, overlooks the Hudson River. Features include a wraparound veranda on three sides. It is available for $3.5m.

For cinematic history

Now containing 18 apartments, the Grade II-listed Sloane Building in London’s Chelsea was originally a school. Its then-redundant classrooms were used in the 2014 film The Theory of Everything, which earned Eddie Redmayne the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking. A two-bedroom apartment is on the market for £3m.

Photographs: 360 HomeTours for Canada Sotheby’s International Realty, Christie’s International Real Estate, Savills