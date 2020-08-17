Five of the world’s best homes for sale designed by ‘starchitects’

By Kate Youde

For beachfront modernism

The late Brazilian modernist architect Oscar Niemeyer, best known for helping shape Brasília in the 1950s, designed this three-bedroom beachfront house on the island of Ilhabela, over 1,000km from the capital. Large circular windows overlook the garden and sea. It is on the market for $1m.

For an American classic

Built in 1951, this single storey, three-bedroom home overlooking Cedar Lake in Minneapolis is the work of the late American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. True to his philosophy that buildings should reflect the natural environment, the property, which is on the US National Register of Historic Places, blends wood and stone. The price is $2.75m.

For a splash of colour

Housed in the striking Las Boas building, designed by Pritzker Architecture Prize-winner Jean Nouvel, this two-bedroom apartment has a terrace with views of Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s old town, and the sea. The French architect included seven curved, tiered balconies on the block, each a different vibrant colour. The apartment is priced €1.5m.

For a city pad

Another Pritzker winner, Renzo Piano, who designed Paris’ distinctive Pompidou Centre with Richard Rogers, is behind the new Prata Riverside Village in Lisbon. This three-bedroom apartment in the development, overlooking the mouth of the Tagus river, is available for €1.25m. The apartment is finished, with the overall development due to complete in 2021.

For a hidden treasure

Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry re-envisioned this four-bedroom home (also main picture) amid the greenery of Rustic Canyon, California, in 1998. The $6.2m house’s spacious kitchen has a central oversized butchers’ block and accordion glass doors opening on to a terrace.

Photographs: 780Latimer.com; Christie’s International Real Estate; Spacecrafting Photography for Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty