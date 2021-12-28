Interiors trends for 2022

Interior designer Katharine Pooley — ‘Natural’ feature walls

“Botanical, landscape or floral motifs are a big trend for interiors in 2022,” writes Pooley, pictured above. “In referencing the beauty of the natural world, they create a relaxing and timelessly elegant atmosphere. I particularly like to use botanical or landscape themed wallpaper in bedrooms and living rooms as they create a soft and intimate ambience perfect for these rooms.

“A textured feature wall is often requested in tandem with a smart statement staircase. I recently installed a large bas relief olive tree motif plaster panel above a jet black and limestone contemporary staircase that opened into a subterranean spa and pool floor in London. The effect was graphic, unique and very memorable.”

All three of the bedrooms of this R12.9m ($805,000) home in the Cape Town suburb of Constantia have a wallpapered feature wall, with one a bright floral print.

Paint expert Annie Sloan — Red

“My biggest emerging colour trend for 2022 is red. Red looks beautiful as an accent in the deep blue living rooms we’ve embraced, as a flash of cosy colour on large pieces of furniture in country-to-farmhouse looks, or as a sexy colour pop in a contemporary 1960s space. It’s a colour with great joy and passion, the boldest of all the shades, and a little will go a long way.

“Ease yourself in by painting one piece of furniture and bask in the great warmth, dynamism and personality it brings to a space. Then, once you’re warmed up, take the plunge and splash around more liberally.”

The current owners of this four-bedroom home in Hampstead, London, on the market for £4.5m, have already embraced red in the living room.

L. Ercolani director Henry Tadros — Showcasing wood

“Warm minimalism is a key look for 2022, with natural materials used to lift otherwise simple, clean-lined designs. There is a real movement towards showcasing the beauty of natural materials, celebrating the materials themselves as well as the craftsmanship and skill required to maximise their beauty. Solid wood is a key element of the warm minimalism aesthetic. In particular, solid walnut and ash introduce a tactile warmth and sense of refined luxury.

“To lift the look even further, consider stained wood finishes. Honouring the pure, elemental beauty of wood, wood stains breathe new life into classic or minimalist pieces. With their delicate, transparent finish, they introduce colour whilst still showcasing the natural grain.”

From walnut kitchen cabinets to oak flooring, wood features heavily in this six-bedroom condominium, which occupies the entire 64th floor of a Manhattan apartment block and is available for $18m.

Interior and product designer André Fu — Portable lighting

“There has been a significant shift in how we are using our homes; as a place for entertainment, as well as somewhere to work. As a result, I’ve noticed a rise in the use of portable wireless charging table lamps. With the advancement of LED technology, lamps like these provide more flexibility — be it a spark of light for indoor and alfresco dining, or for use as a reading lamp.

“I believe the desire for portability and versatility reflects our contemporary way of living, whilst embracing the fact that the simple pleasures of life can be elevated with creativity.”

Residents of this four-bedroom house in Hong Kong’s Repulse Bay, priced at HK$290m ($37.2m), could use a portable table lamp to illuminate an evening barbecue on the patio before taking it inside to read in the sea-view lounge.

Designer and potter Jonathan Adler — Throwing out the rule book

“What’s trending for 2022? What isn’t! I could pontificate and look into my Lucite ball and tell you, ‘You’d be mad not have a home filled with rattan and coloured marble and pastels,’ which a) is true — it sounds like a groovy pad I’d like to visit — but b) is too prescriptive.

“There are no rules when it comes to decorating and that’s fantastic and liberating. So love what you love sans fear of judgment.”

The owners of this four-bedroom converted Swedish water tower use rattan furniture in the SKr19.8m ($2.19m) property’s open-plan kitchen/living area.

Photography: Christie’s International Real Estate; Jesse Wild; Savills; Gamut Photos for Sotheby’s International Realty