A taste of Charleston, South Carolina

A meal in this genteel southern belle of a city will almost certainly include biscuits

by Hannah Roberts

The juicy trickle-down cooking and southern cordiality make this city one of the friendliest in the US and a foodie destination. Southern biscuits — savoury, bready scones, rather than the hard, sweet treats the British have with their tea — are commonly served with meals in the Lowcountry, the region that stretches along the South Carolina coastline.

A southern staple, these soft, buttery pillows are often eaten with gravy (typically, a meat stock-based or béchamel sauce) or a slice of country ham.





At the award-winning Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit shop in Charleston, locals stand in line for sweet potato, buttermilk, fried chicken or cinnamon biscuits washed down with mint iced tea.





The city, where the opening shots of the American civil war were fired in 1861, is a genteel southern belle with a rich history, visible in the elegant colonial homes and market arcades dating back to the 18th century.





Charleston is far more walkable than most US cities, with a waterfront park and pier overlooking the harbour. Out of town there are some excellent beaches and historic plantations.





Photographs: Clarence Holmes Photography/Alamy; Dreamstime