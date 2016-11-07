A taste of San Sebastián, Basque region, Spain

by Charlie Bailey

Sheltered by the Bay of Biscay from the extreme summer heat experienced in other parts of Spain, San Sebastián has a long-established reputation for gastronomic excellence and belle époque resort style.

Related article: Visual arts in San Sebastián

Once the summer playground of the Spanish royal family, the city now hosts cinema royalty for a week every September during its international film festival.

Monica Bellucci on the red carpet during the 2016 San Sebastián film festival

For gourmands, two of San Sebastián’s three-star Michelin restaurants — Martín Berasategui and Akelarre — are a short drive from the city proper, in an area where villas and farmhouses begin to dot the landscape.

Martin Berasategui´s is one of two three-star Michelin restaurants in San Sebastián

The Gros district, across the river from the old town, is energetic and creative. Due to the excellent surfing on offer at Zurriola beach, it is popular with young professionals and families.

Those seeking tranquility and more spacious residences will find the hilltop of Aiete to their taste, with easy access to the iconic La Concha beach.

Further inland, cider houses (sagardotegia) serve traditional fare that can often compete with the best. Cider, produced in-house at Rezola sagardotegia, is the perfect accompaniment to the king of Basque dishes: txuletón beef steak, cooked simply and seasoned with rock salt for an authentic flavour of the region.

Santio Zeharra Kalea, 14, 20115 Astigarraga

Photographs: Alamy; Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty; UIG via Getty Images; Dreamstime