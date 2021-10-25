Five of the world’s best new homes for sale

By Elsa Court

For a statement swimming pool

The first owners of this three-bedroom villa (also main picture, above) on Spain’s Costa Blanca can take a dip in its outdoor infinity pool or watch other swimmers taking the plunge from the underwater, aquarium-style window in the basement TV room. For a different outlook, the seven-metre high windows stretching across the ground-floor living room and first-floor master bedroom offer views across the surrounding resort, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, which lies about 55km south of Alicante. The property is on the market for €4.85m.

For seaside living

Enjoying 150ft of beach front, this two-bedroom property in the Bahamian resort of Kamalame Cay sits on stilts 14ft above sea level to offer both a breeze and views of the ocean. A 1,800-sq ft covered porch, accessed through 8ft-high hurricane resistant doors, provides outdoor seating and dining areas, and direct access to the sand. The price is $2.85m.

For commanding views

From its elevated position on a granite promontory, this four-bedroom home in Connecticut enjoys views across Jarvis Creek salt marsh to New York’s Long Island, 26 miles to the south. This vista can be enjoyed from a deck accessed from the living room or from the top-floor tower room. A separate one-bedroom guest house has its own deck. The property is listed at $2.2m.

For a city pad

Perched on Mount Eliza, on the eastern edge of Kings Park, this three-bedroom apartment has 180-degree views of the Perth skyline as well as the nearby Swan River. Offered for A$8m ($5.92m), the property is a 20-minute walk from the shops at Hay Street Mall. It is also close to popular fitness spots including the Jacob’s Ladder staircase and the Royal King’s Park Tennis Club.



For a contemporary townhouse

Designed to match the style of the surrounding Victorian and Georgian properties, this new-build house in Kensington, west London has modern amenities including underfloor heating, air conditioning and a lift. The five-bedroom home, listed at £9.95m, also boasts a swimming pool, a gym and a garage.

Photography: Madrid Sotheby's International Real Estate; Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty; Dennis Carbo for William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; Fine & Country; Matthew Davis/Strutt & Parker