Five of the world’s best country estates for sale

By Caroline Thorpe

For natural beauty

This €20m hacienda sits within the Sierra Norte natural park in southern Spain. Designated a Unesco Global Geopark for its geologically significant landscape, the area boasts forests, waterfalls and abundant wildlife. The main house has two bedrooms, with a further eight spread across an annex and four cottages. The property’s 185-acre grounds include formal gardens, olive groves, two swimming pools and a heliport.

For the best of both worlds

Situated on the edge of Tenterden, UK, Heronden Hall offers proximity to the Kent town’s shops and restaurants from its peaceful setting within 45 acres of parkland, woodland and gardens. The Grade II-listed main house, built in the Gothic revival style, provides eight bedrooms, while a coach house and gatehouse offer a further two and three bedrooms respectively. The property, listed for £5.5m, would suit a keen gardener: the grounds include a wisteria walk, a yew labyrinth and rose-clad walls.

For family fun

This imposing six-bedroom house, set in approximately 109 acres in New South Wales, is designed for multigenerational living. Children will enjoy the 14m indoor pool, floodlit tennis court and bowling alley, while for adults the lake views, spa and wine cellar may appeal. A separate one-bedroom studio could accommodate wider family members. The property is available for a guide price of A$25m ($18.2m).

For growing fruit

For R43m ($2.8m) the buyer of this estate (also main picture, top) will acquire a 67-acre parcel of the Cape Winelands, the well-known wine producing region east of Cape Town. As well as grapes, current crops comprise plums and olives. The price includes a grand six-bedroom house, with verandas from which to take in the views across the valley, plus another two separate houses, one with four bedrooms and one with three.

For mountain views

Buyers seeking privacy might consider this eight-bedroom mansion with a one-bedroom carriage house, set in 2,000 acres on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, US. The vast estate, situated about 60 miles west of Washington, DC, includes two ponds, a lake and multiple hiking trails. The property is on the market for $19.5m.

Photography: Joseph Tavas/Seville Sotheby's International Realty; Sydney Sotheby's International Realty; Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty; Mayfair International Realty