Five of the best homes for sale in Europe for winter sun

By George Upton

For mountain views

Mallorca has long been a popular summer destination for tourists from northern Europe but in winter the island’s population reduces by about two-thirds. This isolated five-bedroom house on a hill is ideal to make the most of both the off and on season. The typical Mallorcan-style property includes a spacious living area with a fireplace and stone floors and there are exposed wooden beams throughout. The property, which is on the market for €4.1mn, has a garden with a built-in barbecue and pizza oven and, on a lower level, a swimming pool. There are views from the terraces and loggia to the Serra de Tramuntana mountains and the bay of Camp de Mar.

For an isolated Atlanic lookout

This seven-bedroom property is situated on El Hierro, the most southerly and westerly of the Canary Islands — and a Unesco World Biosphere Reserve — where the temperature averages about 18C in the winter. Although geographically in Africa, the Canaries are technically EU territory and part of the Schengen area. The home’s design shows the influence of César Manrique, the celebrated Canarian artist-architect who integrated the volcanic landscape into his buildings, and who visited the property several times and designed the upper pool. There are large fully glazed double-height living areas with views across the lava sea and the Atlantic Ocean and a 300m volcanic tunnel that leads to the cliffs. The €2mn property has permission for the construction of a hotel on an adjacent plot.

For a round of golf

Less than 50 miles from the south coast of Turkey and about 65 miles from Syria and Lebanon, Cyprus has one of the warmest climates in Europe. This modern four-bedroom home, on the market for €3.6mn, is situated on a golf resort near the city of Paphos, on the west of the island. The house has large open-plan living spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows and a sauna, and the property’s elevated position provides panoramic views of the landscape and the sea, including from the swimming pool.

For a private dock

This secluded six-bedroom home on the north-east coast of Corfu (also main picture, above) looks out over a small bay and has direct access to a white pebble beach and private mooring. The property is modern but has been built to emulate the traditional architecture of the island. Five of the bedrooms, as well as the main living spaces, have sea views while the sixth bedroom is in a self-contained guest cottage. There is also a fully equipped gymnasium and a solar-heated swimming pool that enables swimming year-round. The property is on the market for €7.5mn.

For a traditional island home

The Italian island of Pantelleria is closer to Tunisia than it is to Sicily, making it an inviting place to sit out the harsh north European winter. This complex of dammusi — the traditional houses constructed using hand-cut volcanic rocks, or tuff, that are unique to Pantelleria — has panoramic views of the Mediterranean and the Arco dell'Elefante, a distinctive natural sea arch that resembles an elephant. The property, which is on the market for €3.5mn, has five bedrooms — one in the central building, which also houses a living area (and which is close to another building with a kitchen and a dining room), and two in each of two further outbuildings. There is also a swimming pool, gazebo and vineyard.

Photography: Mallorca Sotheby's International Realty; Madrid Sotheby’s International Realty; Cyprus Sotheby’s International Realty; Greece Sotheby’s International Realty; Lionard Luxury Real Estate