Five reasons to live in Stuttgart, Germany

Lovers of wine and cars are well provided for in this industrial but green city

By Alex Howlett

Stuttgart, the capital of the south-west German state of Baden-Württemberg, is not only full of greenery but is surrounded by vineyards and valleys.

Economic drive

Germany’s unemployment rate — 5 per cent at the end of May — is close to its lowest in almost 30 years , according to data from the country’s central bank. In April, Stuttgart’s rate was 4 per cent, statistics from Stuttgart Job Centre show.

The city has a strong economy, representing 10.8 per cent of Germany’s gross domestic product in 2016, the latest available figure.

It is a hub of the country’s carmaking industry, being home to the headquarters of Daimler (which includes Mercedes-Benz) and Porsche, as well as Bosch, one of the world’s biggest automotive component makers.

This sculpture greets visitors to Porsche’s factory on the outskirts of Stuttgart

Diverse population

Stuttgart is Germany’s sixth-largest city. At the end of 2018, people from a migrant background made up 45 per cent of the 615,000 population, coming from 170 different countries, according to the City of Stuttgart.

By comparison, 37 per cent of those living in Cologne — Germany’s fourth-largest city (population 1m) — have migrant backgrounds.

Open-air cinema on the Schlossplatz in central Stuttgart

Green living

Located in a valley known as the “Stuttgart Cauldron”, the city is spread across several hills and is surrounded by vineyards. The “Green U” in the north of the city provides an 8km stretch of greenery between Schlossplatz and Killesberg Park.

The Black Forest, which is said to have inspired the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, is less than two hours’ drive away, while the Swabian-Franconian Forest Nature Park is 50 minutes by car.

Part of the Unesco-protected Lower Germanic Limes, which made up part of the frontier of the Roman empire, is located in the park.

Killesberg Park, a space forming part of Stuttgart’s ‘Green U’

Glass half full

Given the presence of vineyards near the city, it is no surprise that Stuttgarters enjoy their wine. Every summer, the Stuttgarter Weindorf (wine village) offers the chance to taste more than 500 wines from the Württemberg and Baden regions.

One of the local dishes served at the event is Maultaschen (pasta filled with minced meat), which was given protected status by the EU in 2009 as a regional speciality.

The Stuttgarter Weindorf in summer offers hundreds of wine varieties to try

Packed cultural calendar

Stuttgart residents enjoy a rich cultural life, benefiting from the State Theatre , State Gallery art museum and the State Opera . Every August, the four-day Summer Festival attracts some half a million people with its varied music programme.

Car enthusiasts can visit the Mercedes-Benz museum and the Porsche museum , home to, respectively, some 160 and 80 historic vehicles.

The Stuttgart State Opera is one of the city’s many esteemed cultural institutions

