Inside one of Property Listings' most-viewed homes for sale

Look behind the doors of a medieval Swiss castle that’s piquing much curiosity

By Residential team

The agent’s listing gives little away: a solitary picture of grand, crown-topped golden gates is accompanied by a brief, discreet description of the “extremely rare” medieval property that lies beyond. This air of mystery seems to appeal to house-hunters: the seven-bedroom home in the northern Swiss city of Frauenfeld was among the most viewed on FT Property Listings last month.

Though housing markets are frozen the world round, we can at least satisfy the curiosity of locked-down property watchers by taking you inside the hilltop home, with photographs revealing features such as its vaulted chapel.

The countryside castle, which overlooks woodland, was built in 1254 and features a central tower and inner courtyard. More modern additions include five bathrooms and an indoor swimming pool.

The seven-bedroom home in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, has more than 50 acres of land

Fixtures and fittings acquired or made for the castle — such as knights’ armour, tapestries, paintings, furniture, lighting and carpets — are part of the sale. There is a guide price of more than CHF9m (around $9m).

Renovated in 1992, the castle is being marketed by Knight Frank, which suggests it could be used as a private home or a commercial business such as a hotel or beauty clinic. There is 1,000 sq m of living and entertaining space, with the Knight’s Hall a focal point for social events.

Outside, more than 50 acres of land includes forests, farms, trails and bodies of water.

So does the inside live up to the promise of the listing? Check out the pictures and decide.

Armoury, tapestries, paintings and carpets are included in the sale...

...as are furniture and lighting

The castle was built in 1254

Estate agent Knight Frank suggests the castle could be used as a private home or run as a hotel

