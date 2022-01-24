Five of the world’s best homes for sale with indoor swimming pools

By Kate Youde

For the best of both worlds

The water in the pool at this eight-bedroom house in Vésenaz, near Geneva, flows both inside and outside the property, with the owners able to separate the two parts as desired. There are internal and external poolside seating areas in which to relax after taking a swim. The price of the property, which has five bedrooms plus a one-bedroom staff apartment and another two-bedroom apartment, is SFr15.9m ($17.4m).

For children

The slide in the indoor pool of this $69.95m mansion on New York’s Long Island will no doubt encourage younger residents into the water. Warmer days offer the chance to splash about in the Southampton home’s outdoor pool, which has a low-level diving board. The main house has nine bedrooms, while a separate carriage house provides a further three.

For stunning views

Floor-to-ceiling windows provide swimmers at this Argentine villa with a clear outlook over Nahuel Huapi Lake, Patagonia. There is little excuse for not taking a dip: the four-bedroom house has an open-plan layout with the pool (also main picture, above) just a few steps from the living area. The property is on the market for $2.2m.

For leisurely laps

The new owners of this converted 19th-century mill in northern Italy can unwind in its heated 11m indoor pool, which overlooks part of the property’s 62-acre grounds. The stone house, which was renovated in 2003, has three bedrooms, plus a further two in a separate annexe and one more in a caretaker’s house. The asking price is €3.2m.

For a glamorous dip

Inspired by a French château, the design of this six-bedroom house in Ontario, Canada, makes a statement, and the indoor pool is no exception. Housed in a pavilion with high ceilings and walls made from sparkling stucco imported for Germany, the pool is set by a towering fireplace. The property is priced at C$45m ($36m).

