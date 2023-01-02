Five of the world’s best homes in the mountains

By George Upton

For a traditional chalet

This five-bedroom chalet in the Swiss village of Villars-sur-Ollon was built in 2002, in traditional wooden Alpine style. The interior features larch panelling and aged oak beams and the living room on the ground floor has a large stone and carved wood fireplace. From the balconies on the first and second floors there are views across the village to the Savoyarde Alps, while the two ski rooms and sauna will help the new owners make the most of the Roc d'Orsay piste, which is only a short walk away. The property is on the market for SFr12mn (£10.8mn).

For a modern ski lodge

The slopes around Mount Yotei on the Japanese island of Hokkaido are considered to have some of the best powder snow in the world. This modern five-bedroom home is only a 5-minute drive from the slopes but is secluded in a birch and pine forest. Designed by award-winning architects Hikokonishi, the house features a wood-burning fireplace in the open-plan kitchen and living room, two master suites with views of the mountains and an onsen bath. The property is priced at ¥350mn (£2.1mn).

For a mountain top castle

Castel Madruzzo is a 17-bedroom medieval castle perched on an elevated position in the Garda Prealps, a few miles west of the city of Trento. On the market for between €5mn and €7mn, the property consists of the original ruined 12th-century castle and the inhabitable Castel Nuovo. The latter section, which dates back to the 16th century and was restored in the 1960s, includes a large ballroom and a chapel with frescoes. The building is set among an Italian-style garden and 12 hectares of parkland. From the 20-metre-tall tower of the old castle, there are panoramic views of the Sarca Valley, which leads to the northern end of Lake Garda, just out of sight.

For a pool

Living in the mountains does not mean you need to go without certain luxuries. This modern four-bedroom home in the shadow of Whistler Mountain in British Columbia has a 20-metre outdoor swimming pool that is heated by a sustainable solar energy system and gas boiler. The $7.9mn house also has a Jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen and a patio with infrared heating. The interior has a large open plan living and dining room, a yoga and billiards room in the basement, and on the top floor, a master suite that has expansive views across the pool to the densely forested mountains beyond.

For striking modern design

This four-bedroom Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired house in Colorado (also main picture above) is divided into three stepped floors that follow the contours of the land it is set on. The exterior is clad in corten steel and features extensive glazing that gives views of Vail and the town’s ski resort. There are several living areas, including one with a striking fireplace that echoes the industrial design of the property. The master suite on the top level has a large soaking tub and private balconies. The property is priced at $9.88mn.

Photography: Savills; Christie's International Real Estate; Lionard Luxury Real Estate; Engel & Völkers Whistler; Engel & Völkers Vail