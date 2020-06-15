Five of the best homes for sale with amazing views

By Elsa Court

For a landmark vista

The large windows of this three-bedroom penthouse apartment in Sydney’s exclusive Darling Point provide panoramic skyline views of landmarks including the Harbour Bridge and Opera House. The owners can watch the new year’s eve fireworks from front-seat positions on their outdoor, covered balcony. The property has a guide price of AUS$6.1m ($4.04m).

For rural charm

Buyers of this five-bedroom Tuscan villa can take in the peaceful pastoral surroundings of the Chianti hills. The recently restored property has a ground floor front terrace, with access to an infinity pool, ideally positioned for enjoying the view of the rolling countryside. The house is a 45-minute drive from Florence and is on the market for €2.5m.

For sea views

The five houses and cottages included in the sale of the $85m private island of Little Pipe Cay in the Bahamas all boast views of the surrounding coast. The main three-bedroom residence overlooks an adjoining white sand beach. There is direct access by seaplane to a private airport next to Lynden Pindling International Airport, from where there are flights to Miami.

For the high life

Sitting on the edge of a mountain in Mahabaleshwar, India, this six-bedroom farmhouse enjoys scenic views of the green Krishna River valley below as well as Kamalgad Fort. Situated within 2.5 acres, the property has an 18-foot floor-to-ceiling window in the living room from which to enjoy the view of the Western Ghats mountain range. It is available for the guide price of INR230m ($3.08m).

For stargazing

Astronomers will appreciate the clear skies above this seven-bedroom estate in Montana’s Whitefish Mountain Resort, approximately 65 miles south of the Canadian border by road. The main living room and master suite of the $14.2m property, which spreads across four levels, offer views of the surrounding landscape through expansive windows.