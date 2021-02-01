Five of the world’s best suburban homes for sale

By Elsa Court

For a seafront neighbourhood

An affluent suburb around 15 minutes’ drive north-east from central Sydney, Vaucluse is known for its beaches and harbour views. This five-bedroom mansion has 21m of sea frontage (main picture, above), as well as a private jetty, boathouse and deepwater mooring. Complete with a 110 sq m terrace and a one-bedroom guesthouse, the property is on the market for A$55m ($42.3m).

For leafy living

Hampstead has offered wealthy Londoners respite from city bustle for centuries thanks to its extensive parkland and village feel. This seven-bedroom residence is 100m from the 800-acre Hampstead Heath, while just four miles north of central London. Featuring an open plan kitchen and a grand reception hall, the recently refurbished house is priced £14m.

For landmark views

This 10-bedroom estate in suburban New Jersey is around 15 miles from Midtown Manhattan; close enough to enjoy panoramic views of New York’s skyline. Set on an elevated nine-acre plot, the main castle-like house has six bedrooms. Together with an adjacent four-bedroom home, it is available for $20m.

For a parcel of wine country

Famed for its wineries, Constantia is one of Cape Town’s most affluent suburbs. This modern six-bedroom property, which has a lap pool and home gym, overlooks the valley from its elevated landscaped grounds. The closest of three nearby wineries, Eagles’ Nest, is a four-minute drive from the $10m house.

For proximity to shops

Located in Zona Esmeralda, an upscale suburb on the north-western edge of Mexico City, this four-bedroom home is 30 minutes by car from Paseo de la Reforma, one of the city centre’s main thoroughfares. The Mediterranean-style property was designed by Mexican architect Pancho Guzmán and its gardens feature several striking water features. It is on the market for $5.98m.

Photographs: Christie's International Real Estate; Savills; Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty; Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty