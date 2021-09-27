Five of the world’s best homes for sale that are ripe for renovation

By Elsa Court

For a gothic revival

Completed in 1904, the neo gothic Innisfallen Castle, situated 13km north of Sydney’s central business district, offers turrets and a parapet. The sale of the five-bedroom main home, which is on the market for A$35m ($25.8m), includes a separate three-bedroom guest wing. There is planning approval to restore the castle and build a new four-bedroom property next door (as imagined in the rendered image here) with a 20-metre swimming pool, gym and home cinema. All this will sit within the existing two-acre grounds.

For a Tuscan transformation

This 10-bedroom villa in Sesto Fiorentino, a 30-minute drive north of Florence’s Ponte Vecchio, will appeal to those looking for a complete renovation project. Built in the 18th century as a porcelain factory, the main house requires comprehensive restoration, with the potential to become a grand private residence. With 3,700 sq m to develop in total, apartments could also be created in the stables. The 106-acre estate retains its original chapel, a winter garden, a baroque pool and twin greenhouses for lemon plants. It is available for €7m.

For finishing the job

The three-bedroom former farmhouse at this French property in the Indre-et-Loire département, built on the ruins of a castle, has been partially restored but there is more to be done. The outbuildings, which include an old chapel, a pigeonnier and a guard’s tower, house a further two bedrooms although there is scope for the new owners to add more. A sunken summer house requires finishing. All could be yours for €650,000.

For cosmetic changes

This colonial-style saltbox property in New York’s Long Island would suit a buyer who wants to do minimal work but still put their stamp on a property. Built in 1928, the columnated country home is tucked away down a winding driveway within 7.4 acres. It has period features such as high ceilings, hardwood and terrazzo floors and fireplaces alongside modern amenities such as a heated swimming pool and pool house. To make the $2.7m house your home, the agent recommends installing new bathrooms and windows, and updating the decor and basement.

For faded charm

The new owner of Villa Niza (also main picture, above), located in the Marshan quarter of Tangier, has the opportunity to showcase the elegance of the 1950s property. In need of refurbishment, the five-bedroom house offers Moorish-style architectural features such as horseshoe arch windows, some of which offer fine views over the Bay of Tangier. The asking price is €2.5m.

Photography: Sydney Sotheby's International Realty; Knight Frank; Savills; ​​Patrick Golden for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty; Christie’s International Real Estate