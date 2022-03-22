Five of the world’s best homes for sale in cities

By Caroline Thorpe

For a landmark location

The living space of this 232 sq m penthouse in central Sydney is configured to make the most of the surrounding sights. While the living and dining areas overlook the Harbour Bridge, its three bedrooms respectively take in the nearby Sydney Opera House, the grounds of Government House and the lush Royal Botanic Garden Sydney. The apartment is priced at A$16.5mn ($12.2mn) and communal facilities include a 24-hour concierge, swimming pool, gym and sauna.

For green space

Despite its central London location, this four-bedroom home in the John Nash-designed Hanover Terrace is sandwiched by greenery. To the front is the 395-acre Regent’s Park, while to the rear is a private walled garden leading to a separate two-bedroom mews house. The Grade I-listed property, on the market for £29mn, has a covered terrace overlooking the park.

For skyline views

Manhattan’s towering skyscrapers are on display through the large windows of this spacious four-bedroom apartment on the corner of New York’s Fifth Avenue and East 62nd Street. Priced at $19.8mn, the property includes a dining room that can accommodate 18 guests, and a master suite with two bathrooms and two dressing rooms in addition to the bedroom.

For waterfront living

Dubai’s prestigious Palm Jumeirah archipelago offers life on the water within a short drive of the city’s downtown high-rises. This Dh65mn ($17.7mn), five-bedroom villa has a private beach leading to the temperate waters of the Persian Gulf. Other features include an infinity pool and waterfront terrace.

For culture vultures

This four-bedroom apartment with views of the Eiffel Tower is situated in Paris’s affluent 16th arrondissement, home to museums showcasing everything from impressionist paintings at Musée Marmottan Monet to contemporary art at Palais de Tokyo. The €7.9mn home’s neighbourhood also has top restaurants including the three Michelin star Le Pré Catelan within the Bois de Boulogne park.

Photography: Christie’s International Real Estate; United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty; Mayfair International Realty; Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty