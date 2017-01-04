Five reasons to live in Ari, Bangkok

This fashionable suburb offers a tranquil haven in Southeast Asia’s most exciting city

Work by Kamin Lertchaiprasert on show at the Numthong Gallery

by Jonathan Smith

Best of both worlds

Few people go to Bangkok looking for peace and quiet, but this fashionable suburb offers a tranquil haven close to the centre of Southeast Asia’s most exciting city.

Modern apartment blocks line leafy residential streets just a short walk to the action, and the area is becoming increasingly popular as an expat hub.

SkyTrain

Beat Bangkok’s notorious traffic and rise above the choking, honking streets. This modern transit system gives Ari residents fast access to the city centre and airport. It is also just two stops to the famous Chatuchak weekend market.

The buzz

Ari’s non-residential sois, or side streets, are packed with upmarket bars, cafés and restaurants — as well as Bangkok’s famous street-food vendors.

Try Bin Bin Long, a jazz club serving Vietnamese food, or Salt, a stylish wine bar offering international cuisine including wood-fired pizza.

Other food highlights include the Summer Street food truck serving grilled seafood on Aree Soi 2, and Pla Dib, a gastro-bar with its own urban farmyard providing eggs, vegetables, herbs and mushrooms.

The Summer Street food truck serves grilled seafood

Healthy living

Ari has a good choice of gyms, including CrossFit, and yoga studios, of which the best known is Divine Yoga. Many condominium buildings also have their own gym facilities for residents.

Art, fashion and shopping

The Numthong Gallery shows works by some of Thailand’s top artists, while Ari Soi 1 is lined with boutiques. The La Villa shopping mall includes Villa Market, where you can source those hard-to-find Western food products.

Photographs: Cedric Arnold

