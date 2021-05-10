Five of the world’s best homes for sale near urban parks

By Elsa Court

For beautiful blossom

In non-pandemic times visitors come from all over the world to Japan in March and April to admire the spring cherry blossoms. The new owners of this three-bedroom condo in the Minato neighbourhood of Tokyo will not have as far to travel: it is a 20-minute walk from Shiba Park, one of the city’s prime blossom viewing spots thanks to its 200 sakura trees. The property is priced at ¥438m ($4.12m).

For exercise

Vancouverites cherish the 400 hectares of public greenery in Stanley Park, including its 27km of forest trails for walking and running. Located in West Vancouver, this five-bedroom home is less than a 15-minute drive from the park via Lions Gate Bridge. Residents of the waterfront property, offered at C$26.8m ($21.3m), enjoy unobstructed views of the Burrard Inlet.

For a treetop lookout

The 20 sq m balcony of this fifth floor apartment in a modernist building in central Melbourne overlooks the greenery of the city’s Fitzroy Gardens (also main picture, above). The property is also within a 30-minute walk from the Royal Botanic Gardens, home to more than 8,500 species of plants. The two-bedroom apartment is on the market for A$5.25m ($4.08m).

For architectural heritage

This three-bedroom apartment in the heart of Barcelona’s El Born neighbourhood is 5km from the popular Park Güell. Known for its colourful sculptures, buildings and mosaics by Catalan modernist Antoni Gaudí, the park enjoys elevated views of the city. Built in 1932, the property has high ceilings and restored original mouldings. It also has views of Barcelona’s Gothic cathedral. All could be yours for €750,000.

For a park panorama

This two-bedroom apartment in São Paulo is a 10-minute stroll from Ibirapuera Park, a green oasis in the heart of Brazil’s financial hub, with 158 hectares of parkland, 500 species of plants and panoramic views of the city skyline. The property, which is in a block designed by the Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld, is located in Vila Nova Conceição, a district known for its international dining scene including the Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Kinoshita. The asking price is R$8.9m ($1.69m).

Photography: Christie’s International Real Estate; List Sotheby’s International Realty; Canada Sotheby’s International Realty; Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty