Five of the world’s best homes for sale in tech hubs

By Adrian Justins

Tokyo

The Japanese capital, Tokyo (pictured above), has a strong record in robotics, fintech and life sciences. This attractive, modern four-bedroom house, on the market for ¥315mn ($2.4mn) is in a restricted height residential zone in Meguro. With a vaulted ceiling and extensive glazing, the spacious living/dining/kitchen area has plenty of natural light. There is a rooftop terrace and courtyard garden and as well as good public transport nearby, the property has off-street parking. The luxury shopping district of Ginza is a 20-minute drive away.

Silicon Valley

The value of Silicon Valley’s tech scene is six times greater than the next biggest tech centre, according to Startup Genome, a San Francisco-based policy advisory and research organisation, making it comfortably the world’s leading hub. This spacious and characterful four-bedroom, single-storey home is located in the Rose Garden neighbourhood in San Jose, only an 8-mile drive from Apple’s Infinite Loop headquarters or 23 miles from Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park. Built in 1925, the modernised property has polished wooden flooring throughout and is on the market for $2.75mn.

Tel Aviv

Israel has the third highest number of AI and machine learning start-ups in the world. The majority are in the capital Tel Aviv, which is home to nearly 3,000 tech companies. This modern 32nd-floor four-bedroom apartment has far reaching views across Tel Aviv to the Mediterranean Sea. Priced at 45mn shekels ($12.5mn), the property has underfloor heating and smart home-connected security, heating, lighting and sound system. Concierge services are available, as is access to a fitness centre with swimming pool, spa and gym.

London

The UK tech start-up scene is centred on east London’s Silicon Roundabout district. According to Startup Genome, London is especially well placed for access to investment funds and attracts highly skilled tech engineers. This three-bedroom apartment is on the 21st floor of a newly built luxury residential tower in the heart of Old Street. It is priced at £1.75mn with the option — for £150,000 — to also buy the furnishings and artwork, including custom-made Italian furniture and ceramic art installations that were created specifically for the property.

Helsinki

Helsinki, known for its combination of urban culture and nature, is a burgeoning tech centre. This stylish three-bedroom apartment in Hietalahti, in the centre of the city, has a fine view from its bay window of the nearby market hall. The flat was built in 1924 and sympathetically renovated in 2020. It has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area finished to a high specification and is on the market for €1.38mn.

Photography: Dreamstime.com; Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty; Israel Sotheby’s International Realty; United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty; Snellman Sotheby’s International Realty; List Sotheby’s International Realty