A home for opera in Lewes, East Sussex, UK

by Melissa Lawford and Elsa Court

Why: Glyndebourne Festival

The Christie family has run the Glyndebourne Festival at their estate each summer since 1934. Founder John Christie’s vision was to bring opera to England, and to achieve “not the best we can do, but the best that can be done anywhere”.

A performance of Mozart's Don Giovanni at Glyndebourne in 2016

The opera house in the grounds of this country estate is only about an hour from London by train. Visitors can gamble on the weather and dine al fresco, as performances have a long interval of about 90 minutes.

Chailey Green

A 20-min drive from Glyndebourne, this 16th-century, Grade II-listed former rectory is surrounded by a moat.

It has four bedrooms, various reception rooms, a study and an adjoining two-bedroom cottage.

The 44-acre estate features formal gardens, lakes and outer grounds. It is located between Haywards Heath and the historic county town of Lewes. Train journeys from Haywards Heath to London take about 45 minutes.

Available through Savills, in excess of £5m

Waldron Road

Mentioned in Nikolaus Pevsner’s The Buildings of England architectural guides, this Grade II house, with its characteristic Georgian fireplaces, sash windows, oak units and stone floors, is set in a landscaped garden.

A 13-minute drive from Glyndebourne, the house has three storeys and seven bedrooms. It is under 10 miles from Lewes train station, which gives access to one-hour rail services to London Victoria.

Available through Knight Frank, £4.5m



