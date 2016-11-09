Welcome to 2017

Forget the stress of school applications, here at Residential we have some reasons to be cheerful

by Alida Smith

Dear readers,

I want to start the year on a positive note. But I am currently trapped in the nightmare that is school applications. I remember scoffing at expectant parents obsessing about the proximity of their next home purchase to the school gates; only to find myself seriously considering uprooting our lives to rent an apartment near a school I fell in love with. There are just so many options. Conventional or alternative? State or private? Board or day? Location, location, location. At this point I am willing to move anywhere (commutable) in order to facilitate a quality education but how can one be expected to commit?

I realise that I am behind the curve. Penny Mosgrove, head of Quintessentially Estates and Quintessentially Home who is used to moving people around the globe, has identified a notable increase in the number of moves to London, New York and LA for education.

The vote for Brexit hasn’t damped interest in the UK either. Leo Winkley, headmaster of St Peter’s York and Chairman of the Boarding Schools Association says “in fact the majority of schools consulted by the Boarding Schools’ Association spoke of an increase in interest from European and international students”. Robin Fletchley, chief executive of the BSA also notes they are seeing an increase but the evidence is mostly anecdotal so it may be too early to tell.

On the upside Residential will be expanding this year. Next week we will be launching a new column by Edwin Heathcote, the FT’s architecture and design critic. We have prime market predictions for 2017 from top agents and one of our own writers, Nathan Brooker – a notorious optimist.

Residential will continue to highlight locations around the world – where to buy and why, what is available and where to have brunch on Sundays. It’s the small things…

Have a great year.

Alida Smith

Online Property Journalist

Residential@ft.com

Photograph: Alamy