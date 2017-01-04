Prime property predictions for 2017: Christie’s International Real Estate is first in series

by Dan Conn

This is a year of greater unpredictability. However, the markets seem willing to overlook the uncertainty given the expected pro-business stance of the Trump presidency and other governments. For global buyers, I believe investment in high-end residential real estate will continue to be viewed as safe and attractive. Currency moves will fuel increased demand in high-end markets in stable environments. On a relative basis, London may be a more attractive location for global buyers in 2017, as will Paris due to the weakened Euro.

Uncertainty surrounding the US election coupled with the strong dollar may give Asian buyers greater impetus to invest in markets closer to home (within Asia as well as in Australia and New Zealand). Technology hubs will also continue to attract capital. Specifically housing markets in small-to-mid-sized tech hub cities such as Lisbon, Dublin, and Portland, Oregon, will benefit from regional migration and strengthening economies. High-end real estate in the Pacific Northwest seems likely to benefit most from price appreciation in percentage terms.

Dan Conn is the CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate

In November 2016 Christie’s International Real Estate published a report on 10 cities to watch in 2017 - here

