Prime property predictions for 2017: Sotheby’s International Realty

by Robin Paterson



This year is one of the hardest in which to predict where buyers’ money will be safe. Not only do we have Brexit affecting the European market, but there is political unease in the US, and the Chinese economy is very weak. However, if you have US dollars, you have the strongest currency for buying property in Europe or the Caribbean. About 80 per cent of buyers in parts of the Caribbean are British. Naturally, these sales have been hit significantly by the fall of the pound. If you are planning to buy in US dollars, this offers a great opportunity. Prices will be lower than usual and you will get a good deal.

What changed? As the prime property market has become more globalised, the price of a Georgian home in central London, an apartment on Hong Kong’s Peak or a Manhattan penthouse has become increasingly linked to the health of the worldwide economy. Thus, strains on emerging markets such as Brazil and Russia, and market turmoil in China, have cut into buyers’ confidence that they can afford high-end homes.

I believe urban markets, whether in Europe, Asia or the US, will be quite stagnant throughout 2017. This will be a year for people to sit on their hands to see how the market reacts to changes. Some may very well feel their money is better invested in assets other than property.

In terms of the UK market, we are seeing a shift in Asian investment to commuter belt territories rather than prime central London. Although there will always be those buyers who want a central London home, areas outside the M25 ring road are growing in popularity among overseas purchasers.

This is good news for those aspiring to become owners of high-end real estate; less so for those who already are — although they can, of course, take comfort from owning amazing places to live. Still, while the global index fell by 2.45 per cent in 2016, it remains 10 per cent above its level five years ago. The longer-term trend is hard to read; an oversupply of new apartments may, in several markets such as London, New York and Singapore, take time to resolve, according to Warburg & Barnes.

For those in search of a hard-headed investment case, some less high-profile locations may appeal. A separate report from Christie’s International Real Estate says high-end markets are rebounding in cities such as Dublin and Detroit, Atlanta and Valencia. Adventurous investors may wish to take note.





Robin Paterson is the chairman of UK Sotheby’s International Realty

