How the super-rich jet to the slopes

by Hugo Greenhalgh

The half-term holiday for UK private schools is looming, which for many means the annual family ski trip. For some the most pertinent question this year is not where to go — but how to get there.

FT research shows it could be cheaper to hire a private jet, rather than pay for a commercial flight for a family of four. After all, travelling at your own convenience means more time on the slopes — a privilege many are willing to pay for.

Zurich is the most popular private jet destination for the super-rich, according to Victor, the private jet charter service. From here the wealthy head to the slopes of Klosters, a favourite of UK royals.

Samedan, just 10 minutes from St Moritz, comes second, according to Victor, the self-styled “Uber for private jets”.

It lists Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in the US as the third-most favoured destination, where the American super-rich sampling the après-ski in Aspen touch down.

Prices vary, but charter company PrivateFly quotes £10,180 for a four-seater Cessna Citation Mustang flying from London’s Luton Airport to Geneva and back during half-term, which this year falls from February 11 to 19.

However, weekend availability over the break is limited at both Geneva and Chambéry in France, PrivateFly warns, with the company now flying clients into Grenoble, France, instead.

Beyond the more traditional routes, Senja in Norway, served by Tromsø Airport in Langnes, has proved popular during the past year, with requests for private jets from Victor up by 650 per cent. Iceland experienced a similar bump, with private jet flights into Keflavík International Airport increasing by 202 per cent.

Further afield, OukaimdenOukaïmeden in Morocco and Mount Olympus in Cyprus have also come on to the radar of the super-rich in recent months. The search for the perfect powder is driving the uber-wealthy even further off-piste.

Photographs: Getty Images

