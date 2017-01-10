Residential head-to-head: what you can buy for up to £30m

by Residential team

Residential head-to-head is back in London for the second viedo in the series. This time Nathan Brooker takes a look at the upper end of the market to see what you can get for your money with a budget of £30m, in two of London’s most sought after locations.

Photographs: Tony Murray; Richard Waite

