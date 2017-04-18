Schools: An international education

By Caroline Thorpe

Few decisions are as momentous or paralysing as where to educate your child. Just ask the thousands of British parents about to find out whether their children have been offered a place at their preferred primary school.

Aside from the formative effect it will have on your offspring, your choice will probably influence where and how you live. Will it mean starting your day with a short stroll to the school gates, or taking on the speed bumps on the local rat runs? Does your pick require a house move?

For global citizens, school choice is even more overwhelming. The pressure to “get it right” is compounded by unfamiliar curricula and neighbourhoods, and perhaps a very short period in which to make a decision.

This is why FT Residential is launching its international schools series. Aimed at those living or about to move overseas, it will provide a primer for your international education search.

Kicking off with the basics of the various curricula before moving on to cover the top schools in key locations, their fees and how much local property costs, FT Residential will have it covered.

We cannot promise to eliminate all school application-related neuroses, or to make the decision easy, but hopefully it will become a simpler one.

Photograph: Dan Kenyon/Getty Images