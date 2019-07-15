Building The Mansion: the finishing touches

By Residential team
For more than a year, FT Residential has followed the construction of The Mansion, a high-end residence by Clivedale in central London. The project has coincided with a challenging period for super-prime developments in the UK capital, with prices falling, sales slowing and costs rising.
In our final video tracking progress at The Mansion, we see how things turned out.
Narrator: Nathan Brooker
Graphics: Steve Bernard
Fly-through video and Bentley footage: DSDHA
Images: Clivedale