Building The Mansion: the finishing touches

We weigh up the highs and lows of the development’s construction in a tough luxury market

By Residential team

For more than a year, FT Residential has followed the construction of The Mansion, a high-end residence by Clivedale in central London. The project has coincided with a challenging period for super-prime developments in the UK capital, with prices falling, sales slowing and costs rising.

In our final video tracking progress at The Mansion, we see how things turned out.

Watch the other videos in the series:

Building The Mansion: an insider’s view

Building The Mansion: the planning hurdles

Building The Mansion: meet the architect

Building The Mansion: structural challenges

Building The Mansion: interior design

Narrator: Nathan Brooker

Graphics: Steve Bernard

Fly-through video and Bentley footage: DSDHA

Images: Clivedale