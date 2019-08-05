Fashionable furnishings for the eco-friendly home

Sustainable can be stylish too, from recycled plastic made into rugs to waste marble tables

By Clara Baldock

Fitting your home with eco-friendly furniture does not mean sacrificing style. We round up some of the best pieces featuring recycled and sustainable materials.

The seating

The limited-edition Remix chaise longue (pictured above) by Australian-born, London-based designer Brodie Neill combines reclaimed materials from construction sites and workshops. The mix of plastics and wood is layered and laminated into a block, before a computer-controlled cutting machine creates the organic shape. £78,000

The wall covering

This decorative and insulating wall covering is a composite of cork sheet and a new, colourful marquetry material, Totomoxtle, developed by designer Fernando Laposse. Totomoxtle is made from discarded husks of heirloom corn from Mexico. Its production encourages the conservation of crop diversity and provides income for indigenous farmers. £480 per square metre

The table

Using salvaged offcuts from other manufacturers, Tacchini’s Joaquim coffee table is crafted from marble slabs that would otherwise be left for waste. Upcycling and sustainability are integral to the Italian company, which sources materials within 50km of its factory in Brianza, near Milan. £3,950 via Monologue

The rug

Weaver Green’s vibrant Andalucía Zahara rug is hand-woven by craftsmen and women, and made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. With the appearance and feel of wool, the design means the rug can be used both inside and outdoors as it is water and mould resistant. £130 (150x90cm)

The shelving

London-based designer Bethan Gray and luxury surface brand Nature Squared have teamed up to create the Exploring Eden Collection, which celebrates sustainability and the use of natural materials. Discarded capiz shells bought from fisherman on Negros island in the Philippines are inlaid by hand on the surface of these shelves, made from a sustainable wood composite, creating an extra source of revenue for the community. £28,800

The lighting

Part of the stylish Scraplights collection, this Disc Pendant lamp is handcrafted from recycled corrugated cardboard. Seattle-based design studio Graypants uses lasers to cut cardboard offcuts into circles, which are then laid on top of one another and glued by hand. €265

The work of art

Transforming a throwaway item into a beautifully crafted vessel, metal artist and silversmith Claire Malet uses a single steel food can to create a work of art. The Bircher Common pieces are gilded in 24ct gold leaf and are part of Malet’s ongoing exploration of natural decay and reuse. £1,700 (25cm high)

The fireplace

Danish designers Le Feu have created a cool and contemporary indoor fireplace, which is portable and flue free. Made from recycled iron and sustainably grown Danish oak, it uses biofuel, a cleaner, smoke-free alternative to fossil fuels. £1,399