Five of the world’s best homes for sale for self-sufficiency

By Kate Youde

For fresh produce

The mature gardens of Palace House, a Grade II*-listed Tudor home in Hampshire, England, are primed for growing fruit and vegetables. There is an orchard of apple, plum, pear and cherry trees, a kitchen garden and greenhouse, plus an apple store and potting shed. For owners who lack green fingers, a self-contained annexe could accommodate a gardener to tend the 9.7-acre plot. The asking price is £2.48m.

For fruit and nuts

The citrus grove at Top of the World on Elizabeth Island in the Bahamas bears lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruit and soursops, while coconut trees line the paths leading to the property’s six beaches. The 38-acre estate, which includes a four-bedroom home, has a private marina, a screenhouse for growing vegetables and two miles of walking trails. Solar panels provide most of the power. It is on the market for $14m.

For olive oil

The current owners of this five-bedroom villa in Châteauneuf Grasse, 25 minutes from Nice airport in France, use the 120 olive trees on the property’s hectare of land to produce 300 litres of olive oil each year. The grounds, which have views of the Mediterranean, also feature large terraces, a heated swimming pool and a Jacuzzi. It is for sale for €9.98m.

For propagation

Shangri-La, a seven-bedroom seaside estate in Rhode Island, US, includes the one-bedroom Tea House and Glass House properties, which each have a greenhouse. Other features of the $8.5m estate, which overlooks Narragansett Bay, include a private sandy beach, heated infinity pool, koi pond and climate-controlled wine room.

For wine lovers

This organic winery in Apulia, Italy, features 10 hectares of vineyards growing grape varieties including Malbec. The annual crop can produce 55,000 bottles of wine. The €2.98m estate, which includes a six-bedroom 19th-century villa and the three-bedroom warden’s house, also has a three-hectare olive grove. Each of its 500 trees yields about 55kg of olives.