Five of the world’s best homes for sale with gardens

By Kate Youde

For horticultural history

Lancelot “Capability” Brown charged the first Earl of Lisburne £105 for his plans to alter the grounds at Mamhead House in Devon, which the landscape architect visited in 1773. The 164-acre parkland estate includes an Italian sunken garden, a camellia house and woodland. In terms of residential buildings there is a Grade I-listed 16-bedroom main house — with space for 11 more bedrooms in the attic — and a Grade II*-listed castle currently configured as offices. The estate has a guide price of £10m.

For low maintenance

Those who prefer city life can still exercise their green fingers on the roof terrace of this four-bedroom New York penthouse. With room for outdoor dining as well as pot plants and raised beds, the Sixth Avenue terrace has views of the city skyline and the Chelsea duplex’s own, gold-coated cupola. The property is priced at $13.5m.

For French formality

Eleven hectares of manicured grounds at this nine-bedroom Provençale-style château on the Côte d’Azur, designed by landscape architect Jean Mus, include a large terrace for entertaining, colourful plants and water features. The grounds overlook the surrounding countryside and Esterel Mountains beyond. The guide price is €50m.

For shade

This seven-bedroom villa is in Marrakech's Palmeraie, a prestigious area north of the city centre and named for its thousands of palm trees. The €4m property's one-hectare landscaped garden has its own palms among its lush vegetation, some of which shades the outdoor swimming pool.

For an indoor garden

The buyer of Stonewall Farm in Westchester County, New York, can enjoy being at one with nature whatever the weather thanks to the Japanese-inspired garden within the house’s master suite. There is plenty of greenery to enjoy outdoors too: the eight-bedroom equestrian estate, priced $100m, sits on 740 acres of land. Features include a butterfly house, French gardens, woodland and parkland.